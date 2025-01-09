Nevis Island Administration Announces Release of 2025 Vision Video Series

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 09, 2025)- The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is proud to announce the launch of an informative and engaging video docuseries titled “Progress We Achieve Together: The Vision for Nevis 2025.”

This five-part series, led by Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley, will provide Nevisians and friends of the island with a comprehensive overview of the Administration’s key initiatives and expenditures for the upcoming year. The first installment of the series will premiere on January 10, 2025.

The series, inspired by the recently approved budget, aims to not only foster transparency and inclusion but also to serve as a platform for the NIA to explain its 2025 plans in simple and relatable terms. It is an opportunity to share with the community the reasons behind these initiatives and how they contribute to sustainable growth, economic empowerment, and community development. Through an engaging narrative, each episode will address pressing topics and innovative projects, helping Nevisians understand the Administration’s vision and the benefits these efforts bring to the island’s future.

What to Expect in the Series:

· Episode 1: Infrastructure Development: This episode will outline the NIA’s investments in critical infrastructure projects aimed at creating a resilient and sustainable future for Nevis. Topics will include the $69.4 million allocated for road rehabilitation in key areas, advancements in water resource management through new wells and a desalination plant, and upgrades to public spaces such as the Nevis Performing Arts Centre. These developments are presented as essential building blocks for the island’s long-term growth and improved quality of life.

· Episode 2: Tourism Revival As tourism rebounds: This episode will focus on the projected 10.6% increase in cruise ship calls for 2025, which is expected to bring approximately 20,000 visitors to the island. It will highlight the ripple effect on local businesses—taxi drivers, tour operators, vendors, and more—while showcasing the upgrades to key attractions like Bath Hot Springs and Pinneys Beach. Viewers will gain insight into how these efforts are positioning Nevis as a premier destination and driving economic growth for the community.

· Episode 3: Returning Nationals & Construction Growth: Premier Brantley introduces the Returning Nationals and Diaspora Investment Program, designed to encourage Nevisians abroad to return home with incentives like tax breaks and duty concessions. This episode will also explore how new construction incentives are transforming the local economy, driving job creation, and fostering community development.

· Episode 4: Airport Expansion & Small Business Growth: The focus shifts to the ambitious plans for the expansion of the Vance W. Amory International Airport, aimed at improving connectivity and economic opportunities. It will also highlight a $3.1 million loan initiative to empower small business owners and entrepreneurs, reflecting the Administration’s commitment to local innovation.

· Episode 5: Education, Health, & Social Welfare: This episode will spotlight NIA’s initiatives in education, healthcare, and social welfare, reflecting a vision of inclusivity and well-being for all citizens.

Premier Brantley shared his enthusiasm for the project: “This series is a testament to our belief in transparency and partnership with the people of Nevis. By sharing our plans openly, we invite everyone to be part of the journey towards progress. Together, we can create a Nevis we’re proud to call home.”

The docuseries will be available on all major media platforms, including social media channels, local television, and the NIA’s official website. Viewers are encouraged to engage with the content and share their thoughts as the Administration moves forward with its ambitious 2025 agenda.

