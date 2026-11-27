NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (November 27, 2026)- The following is a joint press release by the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and KayanJet FBO Services Ltd.:

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and KayanJet FBO Services Ltd. are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the development and operation of a world-class Private Aviation Terminal and Fixed Base Operator (FBO) facility at the Vance W. Amory International Airport (VAIA) in Nevis.

The agreement was formally signed during a brief ceremony on Monday, 23rd November 2026, at the Park Hyatt St. Kitts, marking a significant milestone in the continued development of Nevis’ aviation and luxury tourism infrastructure.

KayanJet, which has successfully operated a luxury private aviation terminal and FBO in St. Kitts for the past 13 years, will bring its extensive operational experience, internationally focused service standards and luxury hospitality to Nevis.

The development complements the planned runway expansion at the Vance W. Amory International Airport and represents a strategic investment in positioning Nevis as a premier destination for private aviation and high-end tourism within the Caribbean.

Dr. Uday Nayak, Chairman of KayanJet, commented, “This investment is another demonstration of our strong commitment to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and our confidence in its future. With the planned expansion of the runway in Nevis, we want to ensure that passengers who choose to fly directly into Nevis receive the same exceptional luxury welcome and seamless travel experience that KayanJet has established in St. Kitts. We extend our sincere appreciation to Premier Brantley, the Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority (NASPA), and the Nevis Island Administration for their support and the trust they have placed in KayanJet”.

The Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis stated, “I would like to thank Dr. Nayak and KayanJet for their confidence in Nevis and their commitment to investing in our island. We see tremendous potential for both this project and the future of the Vance W. Amory International Airport.”

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