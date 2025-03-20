Nevis’ infrastructure finally gets the recognition it deserves 

By: The Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis

Recently, I embarked upon an “Infrastructure Spotlight” tour,visiting crucial sites and meeting key workers across all parts of Nevis’ infrastructure sector.

From roads to renewable energy, our island’s infrastructure serves as Nevis’ backbone while the hardworking Nevisians who maintain these systems ensure we stay resilient in the face of climate change and global economic shifts. Their work doesn’t just keep Nevis moving today, it builds the foundation for a stronger, more sustainable future.

For all the beauty God has bestowed on our island community, Nevisians must develop self-sufficiency in our food and water supply, to counter a problem that affects the entirety of our region.

That’s why Deputy Premier Eric Evelyn, Minister Spencer Brand and I visited Nevis’ A1 Farms, a shining example of the innovation taking place on the island as we shift to becoming a sustainable island state.

A1 Farms first invested in protective structures back in 2010 to enable the cultivation of high-quality fruit and vegetables even during our hot summer months when farming outside is typically very difficult. The farm demonstrates the forward-thinking entrepreneurship Nevis will need to meet the challenges of global warming and safeguard against food insecurity.

Nevis must be equally prepared for fluctuations in our water supply, which is why I visited Maddens Well, part of a USD 3.3 million project to construct well infrastructure that is already supplying 144,000 gallons of drinking water per day. Opened in December of last year, there are already 2 pumps operational – but this is only the beginning.

My Government has committed to opening nine wells on Nevis, which will provide an enormous 1.5 million gallons per day once completed – enough to provide clean water to the island almost in its entirety.

It’s no wonder my colleague Minister Spencer Brand described the project as a ‘game changer’ when he presented an update to the NIA cabinet last year, providing lasting resilience to the water scarcity crisis that plagues the entirety of the Caribbean.

Nevis’ food and water supplies are only narrowly more important than its energy supply, which is a requirement for nearly all parts of modern life.

Nevis has been blessed with abundant reserves of geothermal energy, which can be harnessed to power our homes and businesses with a reliable source of green energy. My Government, working alongside the Federal Government in Basseterre, has recently secured a USD 20 million loan from the Saudi Arabia Fund to finance the first phase of thisproject, to build on the USD17 million we secured from the Caribbean Development Bank to fund the initial stages of the project’s exploration.

Once tender for the construction contract is completed, which is crucial to ensuring the course of proper process, we can break ground. The geothermal project will drastically lower energy bills for every Nevisian household, safeguard our energy security for generations to come, and create countless economic opportunities through new jobs and the supply of reliable energy. I am fully committed to making it a reality.

Another major development project soon to be underway in Nevis is the upgrade of the Vance W. Amory International Airport, which is vital for our nation’s future.

Construction on the airport is set to begin shortly, and will drastically expand the quantity of international visitors Nevis can welcome. And given that luxury tourism drives jobs and tax revenues on our island, this project is essential to securing Nevis’ long-term growth projects.

But although the media often pays attention to new, large-scale development projects, such as geothermal energy and the new airport, it would be remiss of me to go without visiting the Oualie Water Taxi Pier to thank the ferry operators for their work.

As a small Caribbean island, the small boats and ferries that criss-cross our waters are the threads that keep us connected, not only to our brothers and sisters in St Kitts, but to the rest of the world.

In our daily lives, we often take for granted the immense effort required to maintain the essential services we rely on. That’s why I launched the “Infrastructure Spotlight” tour to highlight the dedication of those who keep Nevis running.

We must celebrate our infrastructure workers and the progress shaping our island’s future. Nevis is being future-proofed before our very eyes, thanks to the hard work and commitment of these men and women.

