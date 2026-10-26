Nevis Honours Newest Centenarian Ernestine Wilks with Commemorative Stamp

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (October 26, 2026)– The Nevis Island Administration, through the Nevis Post Office, has honoured centenarian Mrs. Ernestine Alberta France Wilks of Scarborough Village, St. James Parish, with the issuance of a commemorative 30-cent stamp celebrating her 100th birthday.

Born in 1926, Mrs. Wilks celebrated her birthday on May 19, becoming Nevis’ newest centenarian. She is one of six centenarians on the island and the ninth in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

At the unveiling ceremony on Friday, October 23, the Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister responsible for Post, explained that the initiative was conceived as a lasting tribute to individuals who reach the age of 100. He saluted Mrs. Wilks for her contributions over the past century, describing her as one of the hardworking individuals who helped shape the Nevis celebrated today.

“We are here recognizing a remarkable woman who has attained the age of 100 years. A stamp is a significant piece of paper…and I’m very proud because now the world is going to know who Mrs. Ernestine Alberta France Wilks is…Here is a lady, born in Nevis of humble beginnings just several years after the first World War, in the peak and the height of the chaos and confusion in the world, and yet she exhibited kindness and resourcefulness.

(l-r) Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister responsible for Post in the Nevis Island Administration, presents a commemorative plaque featuring the 2026 stamp issued in honour of centenarian Mrs. Ernestine Alberta France Wilks to her granddaughter, Ms. Angelica Browne, during an unveiling ceremony at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park on October 23, 2026

“She is a great example that it doesn’t matter where or when we were born, we are born with certain attributes. I want to say thank you to the family on behalf of the Cabinet of the Nevis Island Administration and on behalf of the people of Nevis and the hardworking staff at the post office, for allowing us to celebrate with you this wonderful achievement of a lady who you cherish dearly.”

Mrs. Wilks’ granddaughter, Ms. Angelica Browne, accepted a plaque depicting the 2026 commemorative stamp on behalf of the family. She expressed profound gratitude to all involved “for making it possible to honour our mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother on her milestone of 100 years”.

Deputy Postmaster Mrs. Marva Parris also addressed the gathering, describing the occasion as a historic moment that bridges a century of living history with the dawn of a digital future.

Dignitaries, Nevis Post Office staff and relatives of centenarian Mrs. Ernestine Alberta France Wilks gather at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park for the unveiling of a commemorative stamp issued in her honour on October 23, 2026

Throughout her life, Mrs. Wilks has demonstrated resilience, determination and devotion to her family. She learned to farm at a young age, developing a strong work ethic that remained with her throughout the years. Whether farming or caring for her loved ones, she approached her responsibilities with dedication and grace.

Known across Nevis for her delicious sugarcakes, Mrs. Wilks made and sold the treats to help support her nine children and other children she welcomed into her family. Her strength, kindness and generosity have left a lasting impression on those who know her.

The commemorative stamp ensures that Mrs. Wilks’ story and contributions will be recognised beyond her family and community, preserving her place in Nevis’ history.

END

Like this: Like Loading…

Related