Nevis Gender Affairs Expands SLAY Programme to Empower 14 Young Women

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (September 28, 2026)- The Nevis Island Administration (NIA), through its Department of Gender Affairs, is expanding its efforts to empower young girls through the Sisters Leading Ambitious Youth (SLAY) Girls Mentorship Programme, which has entered its second cohort with 14 participants under the theme “Stepping Into Greatness.”

The programme seeks to equip girls with the confidence, knowledge, skills and positive support needed to make sound life choices, develop their potential and build a strong foundation for their future.

SLAY was officially launched in 2025 at the Charlestown Secondary School with an initial group of eight girls. The second cohort has now expanded to include 14 students from both secondary schools on Nevis, comprising 11 students from the Gingerland Secondary School and three from the Charlestown Secondary School.

The participants and their mentors of this second cohort were formally introduced during a recent ceremony at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park.

The Gingerland Secondary School participants are Hadassah Greene, mentored by Tanisha Mills; Alliya Sugrim, mentored by Sabrina Orr; Malia Blake, mentored by Ayana McCalman; LeMya Charles, mentored by Andia Riviere; Zakiyah Stapleton, mentored by Sonia Martin; Paige Lord, mentored by Santonnya Mills; Zhareniyah Bartlett, mentored by Jeanette Robinson; Dwanequa Elliott, mentored by Leanne Browne; Kiara Wilkin, mentored by Nadine Carty; Kerzia Griffin, mentored by Santonnya Mills; and Naira Blake, mentored by Kaluwa Avril.

Representing the Charlestown Secondary School are Tevisha Nisbett, mentored by Roxanne Brookes; Alexcia Browne, mentored by Melissia Allen; and Aliyah Merchant, mentored by Hurisa Martin.

Minister of Gender Affairs in the NIA, the Honourable Senator Jahnel Nisbett, said the programme was designed to give young women opportunities to learn from the experiences and contributions of women who came before them.

“This is exactly what the mentors, the program coordinators, the board of directors, this is what everyone has collaborated to do to ensure that you all have the best opportunity to be successful in life in whatever area you choose to pursue.”

Minister Nisbett also commended the mentors for their commitment to the programme and the personal sacrifices they make to support the participants.

“They’re sacrificing their work, their personal time, their families to commit to showing up for our young ladies each and every single time. So I want to give our mentors a round of applause.”

The feature address was delivered by mentor Kaluwa Maitre-Avril, who encouraged the girls to embrace their individuality, recognise their worth and resist the temptation to compare themselves with others.

“I want my young ladies here to know that there may always be somebody that looks prettier, thinner, taller, may have more Instagram followers on social media, but please understand their greatness certainly does not subtract from yours. We can all be great together. You do not have to become somebody else to be the most extraordinary version of yourself. So, I want you to know your worth before the world agrees with you.

“Overcome fear. One of the things that I need you to learn very early is that it’s okay to be afraid, but I don’t want you to fear rejection. Don’t fear looking silly because you took the first step to do something brave. Say, “I am fearless.” Being fearless doesn’t mean that you will never be afraid. On the contrary, you will be afraid but just don’t stay in it and don’t be paralyzed by it.”

Deputy Governor General for Nevis, Her Honour Hyleeta Liburd O.B.E., M.H., formally welcomed the mentees into the programme by pinning them with commemorative pins.

The SLAY Girls Mentorship Programme focuses on the overall improvement of the lives of girls between the ages of 11 and 19 through mentorship, education, support and the protection of their human rights, regardless of their social or economic circumstances. Its activities are designed to foster meaningful relationships, build self-esteem and confidence, develop public-speaking skills, encourage appreciation, strengthen character and help participants work towards their personal goals. As part of the programme, the young women will participate in mentor-mentee engagements, vision-board workshops, paint-and-sip sessions, church services, cooking and baking activities, floral arranging and team-building exercises.

The Department of Gender Affairs continues to use the programme to create opportunities for young girls to learn, grow and develop the confidence and life skills needed to pursue their aspirations.

END

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