Nevis: Eight youth cricketers to participate in Leeward Islands Under 15 Trials

By: T. Chapman

Eight under-15 cricketers from Nevis will be participating in the Leeward Islands Under 15 Trial Matches that will be played in Antigua.

The eight young cricketers are: De’Morae Prentice, Mikey Seegolam, Deshawn James, Jaeden Browne, Treon Daniel, Kharese Farrel, Rondre Daniel and Aedan Williams.

Beginning this week, they will engage in exercise and trial matches as they prepare for the Cricket West Indies Regional Tournament.

Photo; (left to right) – De’Morae Prentice, Mikey Seegolam, Deshawn James, Jaeden Browne, Treon Daniel, Kharese Farrel, Rondre Daniel and Aedan Williams, (Credit – Pastor Ron Daniel)

