Nevis Disaster Management Department Commences Annual Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Training

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS – October 20, 2026 — The Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD) has commenced its Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training program, aimed at empowering local residents with critical life-saving skills and strengthening disaster resilience across island communities.

The comprehensive training program commenced yesterday evening, Monday, October 19th, running from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the NDMD facility in Farms Estate, Long Point.

The opening session focused on the foundational principles of Disaster Management, delivered directly by Mr. Brian Dyer, Director of the Nevis Disaster Management Department. During the presentation, Director Dyer emphasized the essential role that trained community members play during emergencies, highlighting how prompt, localized response efforts significantly enhance safety and recovery prior to the arrival of professional emergency service units.

Over the next three weeks, participants will engage in intensive, practical training sessions designed to cover key disaster response and safety disciplines, including:

Radio Communications

Shelter Management

Fire Safety

Map Reading

First Aid and CPR

Psychosocial First Aid

Sessions are scheduled every weekday (excluding Fridays) from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, concluding on November 5th, 2026.

The NDMD commends the community members who have stepped forward to participate and encourages continued public commitment toward building a safer, more prepared Nevis.

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