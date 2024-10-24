Nevis Cooperative Credit Union donates smart televisions to Alexandra Hospital and Flamboyant Nursing Home

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (October 22, 2024) – In a gesture of community support, the Nevis Cooperative Credit Union (NCCU) has donated three Samsung smart televisions to the Alexandra Hospital and Flamboyant Nursing Home as part of the celebrations for International Credit Union Week.

During a presentation ceremony, Nekisha Warner, Senior Credit Officer at NCCU, handed over the three televisions to Hospital Administrator Gary Pemberton.

“We trust that it will add value to the workers and the patients while they are here,” she said.

Pemberton expressed profound gratitude for the donation, stating, “These smart televisions will greatly enhance the experience for both our workers and patients. They will be strategically placed in the waiting areas to provide essential information about hospital operations and what patients can expect during their visits.”

Staff from the Alexandra Hospital and Nevis Cooperative Credit Union at a handing over ceremony of smart televisions to the hospital and the Flamboyant Nursing Home

He continued, “On behalf of the staff at Alexandra Hospital and the Flamboyant Nursing Home, as well as the Ministry of Health, I extend our heartfelt thanks to the Nevis Cooperative Credit Union for this generous contribution. Your support plays a crucial role in our efforts to improve patient care and communication.”

According to the Senior Credit Officer the Nevis Cooperative Credit Union remains committed to supporting local initiatives that enhance the lives of Nevisians and looks forward to further collaborations that benefit the community.

(l-r) Gary Pemberton, Administrator at the Alexandra Hospital and Nekisha Warner, Senior Credit Officer at Nevis Cooperative Credit Union

The event was attended by key figures in the facilities’ administration, including Medical Chief of Staff Dr. Florelle Hobson; Assistant Hospital Administrator Shinnelle Browne; Matron Chandreka Persaud-Wallace, Nurse Manager at the Flamboyant Nursing Home Donna Hanley, and General Manager of NCCU Sidney Newton, along with other staff members.

International Credit Union Week, celebrated under the theme “One World Through Cooperative Finance,” underscores the vital role that credit unions play in fostering community well-being and financial literacy.

