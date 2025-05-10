Nevis Cooperative Credit Union Adopts the First Two Primary Schools Under SOAR Initiative

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 09, 2025)– The Nevis Cooperative Credit Union Limited (NCCU) has officially adopted the Ivor Walters Primary School and the Charlestown Primary School under its Schools Outreach Assistance and Rewards (SOAR) programme for the 2024-2025 academic year.

As part of its ongoing commitment to community development and youth empowerment, the NCCU SOAR team visited both institutions to formally launch the Adopt-a-School component of the initiative.

At Ivor Walters Primary School, SOAR committee member Candice Pinney shared the vision behind the programme with students and staff.

“We are delighted [to] introduce the Adopt-a-School programme by the Nevis Cooperative Credit Union Limited, the brainchild of one of our members of staff, Ms. Zahvelisia Claxton. The purpose of the Adopt-a-School programme is to continue encouraging community spirit while fostering the Credit Union’s principle of concern for community. From today until the end of September 2025, we will be partnering with the school to undertake some special projects and events. The Nevis Cooperative Credit Union is thrilled to assist the Ivor Walters Primary School under its NCCU SOAR programme and we look forward to working with you.”

Principal Serena Browne welcomed the initiative and thanked NCCU on behalf of the school.

“We are indeed excited to have the Nevis Cooperative Credit Union with us as they start their initiative, the SOAR programme, and we would like to thank them for such a wonderful initiative where they have remembered the community as well as their social responsibility as a cooperative credit union to look out for schools.”

At the Charlestown Primary School, SOAR committee member Bethia Pogson outlined the objectives of the programme to the school community.

Principal Cheryl Haynes expressed heartfelt appreciation for the partnership.

“We are pleased to know that we are one of the first schools in which this programme would touch in an indelible way. It’s a great initiative and we are thankful indeed. We pray that God will continue to bless the Nevis Cooperative Credit Union to prosper and that they will leave that indelible mark in all the schools in Nevis.”

Following brief ceremonies at both schools, students participated in interactive activities and earned prizes by correctly answering questions about the SOAR programme- courtesy of NCCU.

The SOAR initiative is designed to rotate support among all public primary schools on Nevis over a four-year period, with each school benefiting from a year of focused engagement, rewards, and outreach efforts.

