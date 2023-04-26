Nevis Captures Leeward Islands Senior Women’s One Day Title

Nevis gained bragging rights in the recently concluded Leeward Islands Senior Women’s One Day tournament after successfully beating Antigua and Barbuda to secure championship honours.

They defeated Antigua and Barbuda by 37 runs.

The champions restricted Antigua and Barbuda to 169 all out in 38.2 overs after they were bowled out for 206 at the Elquemedo T. Willett Park in Nevis.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Nevis were off to a solid start before Davronique Maynard retired hurt.

This prompted Arsheena Freeman to join Clarke at the crease.

The pair put on an outstanding partnership of 129 runs, before Clarke was sent leg before wicket for 80.

Freeman followed soon after and the Antiguans were back in the game. They picked up 5 wickets for 17 runs and had Nevis, 170/7

Martha Dookhan, (17) steadied the innings and remained not.

Nevis got to 206 all out.

Antigua struggled to reach their target. They were in early trouble at 9 for 3.

With victory in sight, Nevis had Antigua 94 for 9.

However, number 11 batsman Danesia Wilson and Terez Parker delayed the Nevisians with their 75 run partnership.

Clarke sealed the deal for Nevis, she had Wilson trapped in front for 14.

Parker remained not out on 80.

Rozel Liburd was the pick of the bowlers for Nevis, she finished with 5/39.

Summarized scores: Nevis 206 all out in 48.4 overs: Melecia Clarke 80, Arsheena Freeman 37; Davonique Maynard 18, Martha Dookhan 17* 40 extras Jenisen Richards 4 for 38; Kimberly Anthony 3 for 28

Antigua and Barbuda 169 all out: Terez Parker 80*, Danesia Wilson 14 50 extras

Rozel Liburd 5 for 39; Martha Dookhan 2 for 30; Melecia Clarke 2 for 38

Nevis females won by 37 runs

Melicia Clarke was the top run scorer in the tournament for Nevis. She amassed 159 runs. Clark scored two consecutive half centuries, 79 versus St. Kitts and 80, against Antigua and Barbuda.