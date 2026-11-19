NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (November 18, 2026) – Two members of the Nevis Beekeepers Association have earned top honours at the Association of Caribbean Beekeepers’ Organisation (ACBO) 3rd CARICOM Honey Show, recently held in Suriname, bringing recognition to the island’s growing beekeeping industry.

Acting Premier, Honourable Eric Evelyn, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), congratulated Winston “Atta” Hobson of St. James and Vernon Mills of Gingerland on their achievements at the competition, which took place from November 6 to 8.

Mr. Hobson represented St. Kitts and Nevis, taking products submitted by beekeepers from both islands. Of the 16 judged categories, he secured first place in the Beeswax Candles category and third place in the Medium Honey category.

Mr. Mills captured first place in both the Chunky Honey and Medium Honey categories and earned third place in the Mead category, which is a honey-based fermented beverage.

During a brief commendation ceremony at his office on Wednesday, November 18, Honourable Evelyn described the results as a proud achievement for Nevis and the local beekeeping community. He was joined by several representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture.

“It is a very proud moment for us here on Nevis as well as for the Nevis Beekeepers Association that we were able to take part in this Show…Nevis being the smallest nation that was represented I think did incredibly well and I take this opportunity on behalf of the Ministry and Department of Agriculture and Marine Resources to heartily congratulate our beekeepers for doing so well, and wish them every success in the future,” the Agriculture Minister said.

Mr. Hobson, who won the coveted Best in Show award at the second Caricom Honey Show in St. Kitts in 2025, expressed gratitude to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for providing funding to facilitate his participation in this year’s competition. He explained that he submitted eight entries from Nevis and two from St. Kitts.

“I entered three candles made from beeswax and three different types of honey. They had over 50 entries for honey, from places such as Jamaica, Trinidad, Suriname, St. Lucia; so, for Nevis being the smallest to win two categories in honey and to win the candle category, plus two third places in honey, is a great achievement.

Acting Premier, Honourable Eric Evelyn, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries in the Nevis Island Administration (c) congratulates Winston “Atta” Hobson (l) and Vernon Mills (r) on their success at Association of Caribbean Beekeepers’ Organisation 3rd CARICOM Honey Show held in Suriname; joined by representatives from the Ministry and Department of Agriculture

“We are hopeful we can see Nevis or St. Kitts and Nevis hosting their own honey show in the future so people can see what the local beekeepers are capable of.”

Mr. Mills said the quality and range of products from the local beekeeping industry had improved over the years and expressed confidence that greater promotion and collaboration would help raise the profile of Nevis as a producer of honey and related products.

“I do believe that it is coming, and in a more successful way. So as we partner with the Ministry and Department of Agriculture, farmers and others in the public, I believe we will see better products coming out from our beekeepers going forward.”

Honourable Evelyn noted that beekeeping remained an important component of the island’s agricultural industry, although production had declined in recent years. He welcomed signs of renewed activity in the sector and reaffirmed the NIA’s commitment to supporting local beekeepers.

“What we are seeing now is a resurgence in the industry and that is something that we as a Ministry and Department welcome. I want to commit the government’s support for the Association especially in the coming year and then going beyond that.

“We have had some discussion and we are prepared to give more support to our beekeepers.”

END

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