Nevis Assembly President and Youth Parliamentarians Participate in 48th CPA Regional Conference

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (September 02, 2026)- The Nevis Island Assembly is being represented at the 48th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Conference of the Caribbean, the Americas and the Atlantic Region, currently taking place at the Moon Palace Resort in Jamaica from August 30 to September 5, 2026.

The CPA Jamaica Branch extended an invitation to the CPA Nevis Island Branch to attend and participate in the regional conference, which is being held under the theme “Strengthening Parliaments in the Digital Age.”

Representing the CPA Nevis Branch is Hon. Michelle Slack-Clarke, President of the Nevis Island Assembly, who is contributing to the regional discussions through a presentation on “Maintaining Parliamentary Decorum in the Digital Age.”

Her participation highlights Nevis’ contribution to important conversations on the evolving role of legislatures in an increasingly digital environment, including the need to preserve the standards, traditions and integrity of parliamentary proceedings while embracing new technologies.

As part of the conference programme, the 19th Regional Youth Parliament will be convened virtually on Thursday, September 3, 2026, under the theme “Youth Leadership in the Age of Artificial Intelligence.”

The CPA Nevis Branch has nominated Ms. Shevonne Daniel and Mr. KJel Smithen to represent Nevis at the virtual Youth Parliament.

The virtual format is intended to encourage broader and more inclusive participation by young parliamentarians from across the Caribbean, Americas and Atlantic Region. The Nevis representatives will join youth parliamentarians from across the region for discussions focused on the opportunities and challenges presented by artificial intelligence and the Caribbean’s digital future.

The Youth Parliamentarians will debate the motion- “Artificial Intelligence, Regional Dependence and the Caribbean’s Digital Future.”

The virtual proceedings are scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2026, and will be broadcast live via the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ) YouTube Channel and the official Jamaica Houses of Parliament portal.

Nevis is participating alongside parliamentary representatives from Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica as host, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The participation of the CPA Nevis Branch at the conference and Regional Youth Parliament underscores Nevis’ continued engagement in regional parliamentary affairs and its commitment to strengthening parliamentary democracy while preparing legislators and young leaders to navigate the opportunities and challenges of the digital age.

The Nevis Island Assembly wishes Ms. Shevonne Daniel and Mr. KJel Smithen every success in the upcoming Virtual Youth Parliament Debate and look forward to their meaningful contribution to this important regional dialogue.

END

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