NEVIS ARMED ROBBERIES UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

The Police are investigating two (2) armed robberies that occurred on Nevis on May 5th, 2024, at Gracie Snackette and Bar located at Brown Pasture, Nevis; and on May 6th, 2024, at Daytan Service Station in Jessup’s Village, Nevis.

On May 5th, 2024, Police responded to a robbery report received from Gracie Snackette and Bar. Preliminary inquires suggest that two (2) armed and masked assailants entered the establishment via the rear and stole money and other valuable items at gunpoint. The assailants then subsequently made their escape. No one was injured during the incident.

On May 6th, 2024, Police responded to a report of a robbery at Daytan Service Station. Initial inquiries suggest that a single armed, masked assailant accosted the proprietor and stole a sum of money from the establishment and fled the scene. No injuries were sustained during the incident.

The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) processed both scenes and collected some items of evidential value. Investigations into both matters are under way and the general public will be kept appropriately abreast of their developments. Should anyone have any information about these or any other criminal incident(s), you are strongly encouraged to contact the nearest Police station or call the Crime Stoppers’ hotline, 707.