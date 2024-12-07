Nevis Appropriation (2025) Bill, 2024 passes in the Nevis Island Assembly

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 06, 2024)- The Nevis Appropriation (2025) Bill, 2024 was given its third reading and passed into law during a sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly on Friday, December 06.

The Bill, introduced by Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley on December 03, appropriates $273,172,300 for the use of the Public Service of the island of Nevis for the period January 01, to December 31, 2025.

Premier Brantley commended his parliamentary colleagues on both sides of the Assembly for their contributions in the form of robust debate on the NIA’s budget for fiscal year 2025.

“I think we’ve had a good budget discussion. We have gone perhaps longer than we ordinarily would at this time, but I believe the time was well spent with each other here.

“I started my budget presentation by saying that we ought to consider ourselves fortunate to have the ability to come to a place like this and to debate and discuss and it may get heated at times but it doesn’t descend into violence or into chaos,” he said.

Premier Brantley noted that although Members on the Government benches and Opposition benches did not agree with each other, all are committed to the idea of a better Nevis.

