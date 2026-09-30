NDC COMPLETES ALL FIFTEEN CANDIDATE ENDORSEMENTS AS NIECAL JOSEPH RECEIVES THE NOD FOR ST. ANDREW NORTHEAST

PRESS RELEASE

Tuesday, 29th, September 2026

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA — The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has completed its candidate endorsement process across all fifteen constituencies, following the endorsement of Mrs. Niecal Joseph as the party’s candidate for St. Andrew North East in the next General Election.

Mrs. Joseph secured the majority support of the branch following a spirited democratic process involving fellow contenders Mr. Terry Hillaire and Mr. Rodjerick St. Clair, both of whom gave a strong account of themselves and demonstrated their commitment to the constituency and the wider party.

Following the outcome, Mr. Hillaire and Mr. St. Clair pledged their support for Mrs. Joseph and committed to continuing the work towards victory for the NDC in St. Andrew North East.

Mr. Lydon Lewis, who had also offered himself for consideration, withdrew his candidacy on the night of the endorsement. In doing so, he reaffirmed his commitment to the NDC and pledged to work alongside the new candidate and the constituency team.

The NDC commends all four individuals for offering themselves for service and, importantly, for demonstrating that internal democratic competition can end in unity of purpose.

The party also extends its sincere gratitude to outgoing caretaker Dr. Tessa St. Cyr for her dedicated service and leadership in St. Andrew North East over the past four years. Dr. St. Cyr played an important role in coordinating the party’s work and supporting the transformation taking place throughout the constituency.

While concluding her tenure as caretaker, Dr. St. Cyr continues to serve the National Democratic Congress as its Recording Secretary, and the party looks forward to her continued contribution.

With the endorsement of Mrs. Joseph, the NDC has now completed the selection and endorsement of candidates in all fifteen constituencies.

The conclusion of this process marks an important stage in the party’s preparations for the next General Election. The focus now turns to strengthening constituency organization as the party moves towards the General Election.

The NDC congratulates Mrs. Necal Joseph and wishes her and the entire St. Andrew North East team every success as they move forward together.

The NDC will officially launch its campaign on Sunday October 4th, 2026 under the theme You. Me. Us. Ready for more!

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