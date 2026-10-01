NCL GT20 CANADA TO STAGE 2026 TOURNAMENT IN THE CARIBBEAN

Canadian Tournament, Caribbean Stage: NCL GT20 Canada is a Canadian professional T20 franchise tournament. Its 2026 edition will be staged in the Caribbean in St. Vincent and the Grenadines during the October-November window, before returning to Canada in 2027.

NCL GT20 Canada is a Canadian professional T20 franchise tournament. Its 2026 edition will be staged in the Caribbean in St. Vincent and the Grenadines during the October-November window, before returning to Canada in 2027. Cricket Integration: The 2026 edition is designed to deepen the relationship between Canadian and West Indies cricket by connecting players, administrators, fans and commercial partners across both regions.

The 2026 edition is designed to deepen the relationship between Canadian and West Indies cricket by connecting players, administrators, fans and commercial partners across both regions. Collaborative Framework: Cricket Canada and Cricket West Indies (CWI) will work within a collaborative governance and regulatory framework for the tournament.

Cricket Canada and Cricket West Indies (CWI) will work within a collaborative governance and regulatory framework for the tournament. Long-Term Opportunity: The Caribbean edition is intended to create stronger player pathways and lasting cricketing and commercial relationships that can continue when NCL GT20 returns to Canada next year.

TORONTO, CANADA / BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS – NCL GT20 Canada, Canada’s professional T20 franchise tournament, will stage its 2026 edition in the Caribbean during the October-November window, creating a unique bridge between Canadian and West Indies cricket.

Being held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the move to the Caribbean is specific to the 2026 tournament, with NCL GT20 Canada scheduled to return to Canada for its 2027 edition. Rather than representing a relocation of the Canadian tournament, this year’s Caribbean staging is designed to deepen cricketing, developmental and commercial ties between Canada and the West Indies.

Working collaboratively with Cricket Canada and Cricket West Indies (CWI), the 2026 tournament will bring together Canadian, Caribbean and international talent on one platform. It provides an opportunity to strengthen player pathways between Canada and the Caribbean while building relationships that can continue when the tournament returns to Canada next year.

A Bridge Between Canadian and West Indies Cricket

The Caribbean edition represents an opportunity to establish a long-term cricketing bridge between Canada and the West Indies.

Canadian and emerging North American players will have the opportunity to compete alongside established Caribbean and international cricketers, while West Indies players will gain greater exposure to the Canadian cricket ecosystem.

When NCL GT20 returns to Canada in 2027, these relationships can provide a foundation for continued player exchanges, development programmes, commercial partnerships and fan engagement between the two regions.

A Collaborative Framework for Growth

Under the collaborative framework, CWI will play an important role in governance, compliance, and regulatory coordination and will also hold a direct franchise investment.

The structure reflects a broader objective of creating sustainable sporting and commercial connections across the Americas while maintaining strong standards of administration and competition.

Arvinder Khosa, President of Cricket Canada, said:

“NCL GT20 is fundamentally a Canadian tournament, and the Caribbean provides a special home for our 2026 edition. This is about much more than taking a tournament to another country for one season. It is about building a bridge between Canadian and West Indies cricket, connecting players, administrators, fans and commercial partners. We thank Cricket West Indies for their support in delivering this tournament in the Caribbean. When NCL GT20 returns to Canada next year, we want to bring those relationships with us and create a lasting pathway between the Caribbean and Canada.”

Chris Dehring, Chief Executive Officer of Cricket West Indies, said:

“NCL GT20 Canada, together with the deep cricketing tradition of the West Indies, creates an exciting opportunity for collaboration. Hosting the 2026 tournament in the Caribbean before its return to Canada next year marks the beginning of a partnership that can facilitate the continued development of Canadian cricket while showcasing our region as one of the great cricketing regions of world cricket.”

“As the only full member of the ICC in the hemisphere, we believe it is important to forge mutually beneficial relationships with ICC Associate Members across the region, for the health of the game and, indeed, for the continued development of West Indies cricket.”

Hon. Kaschaka Cupid, Minister of Youth, Sports, Culture and Creative Industries for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, said:

“We welcome the opportunity to host the NCL GT20 League in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Bringing world-class sporting events to our shores is a major part of my mandate, and I am delighted that we can respond favourably to the request to host this historic event in the Caribbean. We look forward to working with the NCL GT20 and all stakeholders to deliver an outstanding event and a memorable experience for players, fans and visitors alike.”

International T20 Cricket in the Caribbean

The October-November tournament window is expected to bring together international players, established Caribbean cricketers, Canadian players and emerging North American talent for a celebration of T20 cricket.

Beyond the field, the event is intended to support international visibility, fan engagement and economic activity while showcasing the Caribbean as a destination for major sporting events.

Further details on the tournament, including the schedule and participating teams, will be shared in due course.

About NCL GT20 Canada and Partners

NCL GT20 Canada: Canada’s professional T20 franchise cricket tournament, bringing together leading international, Canadian and emerging cricket talent. The 2026 edition will be staged in the Caribbean as a special Caribbean edition designed to deepen cricketing ties between Canada and the West Indies, before the tournament returns to Canada in 2027.

Cricket Canada: The national governing body responsible for the administration and development of cricket in Canada.

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