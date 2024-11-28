NBGC LIVE YUH LIFE COUNCIL CUP STARTS THIS SATURDAY, ADMISSION IS FREE

The match schedule is set for the inaugural National Bank Group of Companies ‘Live Yuh Life’ Council Cup, scheduled to start this Saturday at 6pm at the National Bank Group of Companies Technical Center in St. Peters. After drawing the eight teams in two groups: Groups A and B, the schedule was released by the St. Kitts Nevis Football Association, which will see some exciting match ups in the line up. The first match day will see Group B action: at 6pm when newly promoted Jones Group Sandy Point FC will do battle with MFCR Old Road United Jets. Old Road, fresh off a successful season where they won their first ever FA Cup and a creditable performance in their second playoff appearance in two years, will be looking to make a good start to their Council Cup campaign. Sandy Point on the other hand would want to show that their promotion back to the premier league was no fluke and would try to make a statement performance in their first competitive match since the Division 1 season ended.

Following that match is the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis St. Peters FC playing Azul Cayon Rockets. St. Peters would want to put the disappointment of this year’s football season behind them when they lost to St. Paul’s in the Premier League finals. Cayon on the other hand would want to give a better showing than their performance in the playoffs and adding this cup to their silverware cabinet would be a good start.

Then on Sunday December 1: its Group A: National U17 vs SOL IAS Conaree FC. The U17 team are gearing up for World Cup qualifiers in 2025 and this competition would be a good dress rehearsal for them. As for Conaree, failure to make the playoffs last season for the first time in years, is enough motivation for them to try excelling in this tournament. That match starts at 5:30pm. That is followed by Village versus Mantab at 7:45pm. Mantab defied all odds to earn promotion to the Premier League after defeating Newtown United in the relegation promotion playoff–a boost for them ahead of this competition. Village Superstars hope to right the wrongs of this past season where they failed to make the playoffs after winning the premier league title the season before.

All matches will be at the National Bank Group of Companies Technical Center from November 30th to December 22. Admission is free of cost. The full schedule can be found on the SKNFA Facebook and Instagram pages.

