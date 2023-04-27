Nature’s Best Launches 6 New Products

By: Tito Chapman

The Nature’s Best Brand is expanding their product line by adding six new products to its catalogue.

In an exclusive interaction with SKN PULSE, Owner, Camesha Morton revealed that the new products consist of one seasoning blend, one body lotion, one cleansing gel, one tonic, a seamoss drink and a garlic honey.

With the tagline Heathy Body = Healthy Life, Nature’s Best products are made from local herbs which will provide benefits for customers.

Some benefits of the Iron Booster include:

– Improve cognition – Reduce fatigue – Improve Immunity

The Yoni Cleansing Gel is primarily for women. It aids with maintaining the pH balance of the vagina which is essential to keeping it healthy.

According to founder Camesha Morton, all new products are available.

Morton also revealed that Nature’s Best will be participating in St. Kitts’ Agriculture Open Day being held at the Royal Basseterre Valley National Park on Thursday and Friday.

Nature’s Best also has a special just for the Open Day.