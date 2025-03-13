National Swimmers Connor and Essien Awarded SKNOC Glasgow 2026 Preparation Grant

SKNAF RELEASE

ST. KITTS & NEVIS – The St. Kitts Nevis Aquatics Federation (SKNAF) is pleased to announce that national swimmers Skyla Connor and Jonathan Essien have been awarded the SKNOC-Glasgow 2026 Preparation Grant by the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC).

This grant will provide essential support for their training and development as they work to achieve the qualification standards for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The program officially began on March 1, 2025, and will run in two five-month terms: March 1 – July 31, 2025 & August 1 – December 31, 2025.

The Commonwealth Games, one of the world’s most prestigious multi-sport events, will feature elite athletes from across the Commonwealth nations. With this grant, Skyla and Jonathan will receive critical resources to enhance their training, competition readiness, and overall performance on the international stage.

The SKNAF extends its heartfelt congratulations to both athletes and remains confident that this support will play a key role in their journey towards Glasgow 2026. We also express our sincere appreciation to the SKNOC for their steadfast commitment to aquatic sports and their ongoing investment in athlete development. Their dedication to fostering high-performance swimming in St. Kitts & Nevis is truly invaluable.

