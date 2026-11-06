National Democratic Congress secures landslide victory in Grenada

Mitchell’s NDC wins 14 of 15 seats

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) has secured a second consecutive term in office, according to results from Thursday’s general election.

The NDC won 14 of the country’s 15 constituencies. The opposition New National Party (NNP), led by Emmalin Pierre, only secured the St George North-West seat.

The NDC dominated the popular vote, receiving 37,369 votes, or 61 percent of valid votes cast.

With all 282 polling divisions reporting, voter turnout stood at 63.3 per cent. A total of 61,460 ballots were cast from an electorate of 97,031 registered voters.

The New National Party polled 22,567 votes, representing 36.84 percent. The Democratic People’s Movement placed third with 1,189 votes, or 1.94 percent.

The figures give the NDC a popular vote advantage of 14,802 over the NNP.

Of those ballots, 61,264 were valid and 196 were rejected. A further 145 spoiled ballots were listed separately.

Forty-six candidates contested the election for the 15 parliamentary seats.

The results remain provisional, pending official recount by the Parliamentary Elections Office.

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