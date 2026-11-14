National Assembly to Hold Special Sitting to Honour 25 Remarkable Teens on Wednesday, November 18

A Special Sitting of the National Assembly has been scheduled to present awards to the 25 Most Remarkable Teens in Saint Kitts and Nevis.



The Special Sitting is scheduled for Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. in the National Assembly Chambers at Government Headquarters.



The Special Sitting of the National Assembly will be broadcast live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. Additionally, the proceedings will be available for viewing on TV Channel 5 in Saint Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live via www.zizonline.com and the SKNIS Facebook and Youtube pages.

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