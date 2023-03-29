NATIONAL ASSEMBLY MEETS ON TUESDAY, APRIL 4
img 4377
Local News

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY MEETS ON TUESDAY, APRIL 4

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

Notice has been given for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 10:00 am. The Order Paper and other Papers will be issued at a later date.

Advertise With SKN PULSE

The National Assembly will be broadcast live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and other participating radio stations.

The proceedings may be viewed viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com

Copies of Bills are posted when they become available on the Government’s Information Platform, St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under the section: Bills.

Advertise With SKN PULSE
Share this Article
Previous Article img 4347 3 murders in 3 days in St Kitts
Next Article img 4379 Saint Kitts and Nevis’ Embassy in Taiwan donates books to Kaohsiung Public Library

Advertise

error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy