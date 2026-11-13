NASPA Issues Formal  Statement Regarding Fatal Shooting

The Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority (NASPA) has issued a statement regarding the fatal shooting that occurred on Wednesday night at the Long Point Port, which resulted in the death of Gabriel Lloyd.

The statement is as follows:

The Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority (NASPA) is very concerned and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of its employees, who was fatally shot at one of the Authority’s facilities.

We recognize that this tragedy has deeply affected our employees and may also be unsettling for members of the public who use our facilities. The safety and well-being of our employees and all members of the public remain a priority.

This is a devastating loss for the NASPA family, and we are providing on-site grief counseling for the staff. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the employee’s family, loved ones, friends and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time. We respectfully ask that their privacy be respected as they grieve.

NASPA is cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as investigations continue. As the circumstances surrounding this tragic event are still being established, we urge the public to refrain from speculation and to rely on verified information from official sources.

We can assure you that Long Point Port remains a safe and secure place for business. Any updates regarding facility access or operational arrangements will be communicated through NASPA’s official channels.

We extend our sincere appreciation to our employees and the wider community for their understanding and support during this difficult time.

Management,

Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority (NASPA)

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