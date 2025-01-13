N.G.P.S RECEIVES SPORTSWEAR COURTESY PLATINUM ALUMNI

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Monday, January 13, 2025: The sports term for Newton Ground Primary School (NGPS) started on a high note as the school on Monday, January 13 unveiled the NGPS Bulldogs sportswear. 25 individual sportswear kits were donated to the institution by former student and platinum alumni, Mr. Warren Stuart Leader.

Principal, Ms. Michelle Rochester shared, “I would like to thank Mr. Warren Stuart Leader a past student of the Newton Ground Primary School for his generous donation and gift to the school. Today we have 25 suits; we have the running gear, the full body suits, and the warmup suits. Through his sponsorship, Mr. Leader ensured that the Newton Ground Primary School this year is going out in grand style and fashion.”

President of the school’s Parent Teacher’s Association (PTA), Ms. Mechelle Johnson expressed, “I would like to present to you our new athletic uniforms courtesy of Mr. Warren Leader. This showcases our wonderful Bulldogs our dynamic Bulldogs. This shows the collaboration between community and school and for this, we are so very proud.”

Teacher and Sports Master, Mr. Lincon Wattley conveyed, “As sports master of the Newton Ground Primary School, I would like to express my profound gratitude to Mr. Warren Stuart Leader for his charitable contribution of our well-needed athletic jerseys. They are coming at a time when we really need them as this is the athletic term. Once again, I express my gratitude to Mr. Leader, a pillar in the community, who is no stranger to giving back to the Newton Ground Primary School.”

-30-

Related