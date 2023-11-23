Murder Toll 28: St Kitts and Nevis Records Double Homicide

A triple shooting in Lower Monkey Hill on Wednesday afternoon left two people dead and another is warded at the hospital, authorities said.

The homicide victims have been identified as Upper Monkey Hill residents Lequani James, 29 and Kevin Collins, 24.

As per the police statement, gunshots were heard at Lower Monkey Hill and when police arrived they found James, Collins and Kejaun Connanier injured.

Connanier, 21, was shot in the legs and was taken to the Joseph N. France General Hospital where he was treated and currently warded.

James and Collins died at the scene and are the Federation’s 27th and 28th murder victims.

No arrests were announced and a description of a possible suspect was not released.

St Kitts and Nevis has recorded five murders within the last three weeks.