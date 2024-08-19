Murder Investigation Launched After Fatal Shooting of Krami Morris-O’Loughlin

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, August 18, 2024 – The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is presently investigating a homicide that occurred in the early hours of Sunday, 18th August 2024, in the Molineux area.

Dead is 36-year-old Krami “Imark,” Morris-O’Loughlin.

According to Police, at approximately 5:37 a.m., they received a report of gunshots in Molineux. Upon responding to the scene, officers discovered the lifeless body of Morris-O’Loughlin, a resident of Molineux. He was found lying on the ground inside his yard, having sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Morris -O’Loughlin was pronounced dead at the scene after an examination by District Medical Officer, Dr. Rubaine.

Officers from the Crime Scene Unit processed the scene and recovered several items of evidential value.

The body of Mr. Morris -O’Loughlin was transported to the morgue for storage pending an autopsy, as the investigation continues.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is appealing to anyone with information that could assist in this investigation to come forward.