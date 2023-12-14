Breaking News

MURDER CHARGES LAID AGAINST SHOMARI HANLEY

The Police have charged twenty-three (23)-year-old Shomari Hanley alias ‘Jelly Man’ of Shadwell, Basseterre, St. Kitts, on two (2) warrants for the murders of twenty-three (23)- year-old Lequani T. James and twenty-four (24)-year-old Kevin Collins, both of Upper Monkey Hill, St. Peter’s.

The offences were committed on November 22nd, 2023, in Upper Monkey Hill, St. Peter’s, St. Kitts. The charges were laid on December 13th, 2023, at the Basseterre Police Station.

