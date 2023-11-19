Murder 26: Shooting Victim Succumbs To Injuries

Deonjie Pemberton, the young man who was shot earlier today, (Saturday 18 November, 2023) succumbed to his injuries while seeking medical attention at the Joseph N. France Hospital.

After 2 p.m., RSCNPF frontline officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the Carifesta Village area.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with gunshot wounds outside a residence in the area.

Pemberton was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the Violent Crime Unit of the RSCNPF.