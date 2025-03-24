MSR MEDIA WITHDRAWS HIGH COURT CLAIM ON DAY OF SCHEDULED TRIAL

BASSETERRE, SAINT KITTS, March 24, 2025 – The Judicial Review claim brought by MSR Media against the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis was withdrawn this morning, just before the matter was set to go to trial in the High Court.

The case, filed in May 2024, was scheduled to be heard by Resident Judge, Her Ladyship Madame Justice Tamara Gill. According to an order issued by the court, MSR Media is to formally discontinue the claim by Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

This withdrawal brings to a close the second of two legal actions initiated by MSR Media in 2024. The first—a civil RICO lawsuit filed in the United States District Court in Tampa, Florida—was also voluntarily dismissed in December 2024.

Despite the significant media attention surrounding these court filings, with the withdrawal of the Judicial Review matter, all legal proceedings brought by MSR Media against persons and entities in Saint Kitts and Nevis concerning the CBI programme have now concluded.

-30-

