Ms. Jadia Jn Pierre Named Featured Speaker for Nevis Reformation Party Convention

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, November 18, 2024 (Nevis Reformation Party) — The Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) is pleased to announce that Ms. Jadia Jn Pierre will be the featured speaker at the party’s upcoming Convention, scheduled for Sunday, November 24, 2024. Ms. Jn Pierre, an accomplished Attorney-at-Law and prominent community leader, will address delegates, members, and friends of the party under the theme: “Navigating Challenges, Restoring Hope, Preparing for Governance.”

Ms. Jn Pierre brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record of service to youth, community development, and political engagement. She is a graduate of the Hugh Wooding Law School (Legal Education Certificate, 2021) and the University of the West Indies (Bachelor of Laws, 2019; Bachelor of Science in Economics, 2011). Her dedication to excellence is reflected in her achievement of the highest GPA in the LLB programme at UWI and recognition on the Principal’s Honour Roll at Hugh Wooding Law School.

Beyond her legal career, Ms. Jn Pierre is deeply involved in public service. She has contributed significantly to various youth and community initiatives in Saint Lucia, having served as First Vice President of the Saint Lucia National Youth Council, a youth representative on the boards of the National Lotteries Authority and Radio Saint Lucia, and Director on the St. Jude Hospital Board. She also served as the youngest and first female Press Secretary to the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia and Communications Director for the Saint Lucia Labour Party during the 2016 General Elections.

She is currently the lead attorney at her own firm, Jadia Jn Pierre Chambers, which she founded in March 2024.

The Convention’s public session will begin at 5:00 p.m. at Occasions Entertainment Centre, and the public is invited to attend. In addition to the featured address by Ms. Jn Pierre, the program will include remarks from NRP Leader Hon. Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge, fraternal greetings from other political parties, and messages from NRP supporters in the diaspora. Past NRP leaders and parliamentarians, along with representatives from the constituency branches, youth arm, and women’s arm, will also be in attendance.

Before the public session, delegates will elect a new national executive committee and address other important party business.

For those unable to attend in person, the Convention will be livestreamed. To watch, visit the Nevis Reformation Party’s official Facebook page at [https://www.facebook.com/NRPOfficial](https://www.facebook.com/NRPOfficial) or tune in to the party’s YouTube channel.

**END**