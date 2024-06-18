Mrs. Jihan Williams-Knight Appointed as Chairperson of the Cannabis Board

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 17th, 2024—The Medicinal Cannabis Authority is proud to announce the appointment of Mrs. Jihan Williams-Knight as the new Chairperson of the Cannabis Board. With an illustrious career spanning over sixteen years in the legal field and a wealth of experience in intellectual property law, Mrs. Williams-Knight is exceptionally well-suited to lead the Board in advancing the medicinal cannabis sector.

Mrs. Williams-Knight holds a Master’s degree in Intellectual Property Law with specializations in international trade and the creative industries. Her distinguished career includes senior management roles in the Public Service and extensive service on various statutory boards and organizations, such as the Accreditation of Institutions Board and the Board of Directors of the St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. In 2017, she further distinguished herself by becoming a certified chartered Director, demonstrating her commitment to excellence in governance and leadership.

In her current role as Registrar of the Intellectual Property Office, Mrs. Williams-Knight is chiefly responsible for developing policy and regulatory frameworks in critical areas including innovation ecosystems, business and brand development, international trade policy, and the protection of genetic resources, traditional knowledge, and new plant varieties such as novel cannabis strains. Her expertise in these domains will be invaluable in shaping the future of the medicinal cannabis industry.

Mrs. Williams-Knight’s legal and regulatory experience is complemented by her deep understanding of intellectual property issues related to the cannabis industry. Her work has consistently focused on fostering innovation and ensuring robust protection for intellectual property rights, making her a perfect fit to oversee the strategic direction of the Cannabis Board.

“I am elated to welcome Mrs. Jihan Williams-Knight as Chairperson of the Cannabis Board,” said Minister Duggins, Minister with responsibility for the Medicinal Cannabis Authority. “Her vast experience and comprehensive understanding of both legal and regulatory frameworks will be instrumental in advancing our mission to develop a thriving medicinal cannabis industry.”

Mrs. Williams-Knight expressed her enthusiasm about her new role, stating, “I am honored to lead the Cannabis Board at such a pivotal time. I look forward to working with my colleagues to promote the development of a sustainable and innovative medicinal cannabis industry that benefits our community.”

