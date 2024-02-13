Mother charged with murder after deaths of 2 children

Colander Caines is facing two charges of murder, police say, after her children were found dead inside a house in Upper Monkey Hill last week.

The Thirty-five (35)-year-old mother from Upper Monkey Hill, St. Peter’s, St. Kitts, was charged with two (2) counts of Murder for the deaths of four (4)-year-old Calaysia Caines (female) and six (6)-month-old Kevon Caines (male), both also of Upper Monkey Hill.

Colander Caines

The criminal acts were committed between February 8th and 9th, 2024.

Ms Caines was charged on yesterday, February 12th, 2024, at the Basseterre Police Station and has been remanded into custody.