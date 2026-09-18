Montserrat Joins Caribbean Overseas Territories Caucus in Bermuda

Premier of Montserrat, Hon. Reuben T. Meade, joined fellow Caribbean Overseas Territories leaders in Bermuda last week for the 2026 Overseas Territories Caribbean Caucus.

Government of Montserrat Representative to the United Kingdom, Kei-Retta Farrell, was also in attendance during the Caucus programme.

Hosted by the Government of Bermuda, the Caucus brought together leaders from Anguilla, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Montserrat and the Turks and Caicos Islands from 8–10 September 2026 to discuss shared challenges, exchange experiences and identify areas where the Territories can work more closely together.

The discussions also provided an opportunity to develop common positions ahead of the Joint Ministerial Council with the United Kingdom later this year.

Of particular relevance to Montserrat were discussions around UK State Pension uprating, health and access to medical support, and climate change and resilience.

Leaders agreed to continue pressing for UK State Pension uprating to be extended to eligible pensioners in the Overseas Territories. In relation to health, Leaders supported improved access to UK medical support and greater cooperation between Territories, whilst on climate change, they agreed to work collectively to improve access to climate finance and strengthen resilience.

These discussions formed part of a broader exchange on issues affecting the Caribbean Overseas Territories and reinforced the importance of continued regional cooperation and a strong collective voice in engagement with the United Kingdom.

Leaders agreed that the positions set out in the 2026 Overseas Territories Caribbean Caucus Outcome Statement will be advanced collectively as work continues towards the Joint Ministerial Council.

The next Caribbean Overseas Territories Caucus will be hosted by the Cayman Islands.

The Government of Montserrat UK Office (MGUKO) will continue to support the Government of Montserrat’s engagement in the United Kingdom as these priorities are taken forward.

ENDS

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