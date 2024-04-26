MOE WELCOMES TEACHERS BACK TO IN-SERVICE TRAINING.

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Wednesday April 24, 2024: The Ministry of Education has welcomed teachers back to In-Service Training, recognizing the pivotal role they play in shaping the future of education and fostering a sense of enthusiasm and innovation within the teaching community.

During the first session held for the third term on April 23, Mrs.Janelle Williams-Jacobs, Program coordinator, warmly welcomed the teachers back.

“I would like to welcome you to our third and final term for In-Service Training. We have seen your growth as individuals and as teachers. We hope you will take the training seriously and continue to grow. It is also our hope that you take these sessions as learning experiences and put it to full use as you enter the classroom for this final term.”

Dr. Joycelyn Pennyfeather, Dean of Teacher Education at Clarence Fitzroy Brant College, encouraged the teachers to effectively plan for their students.

“I would expect that, as teachers, you will be professionals and you will plan your lessons to suit the students that you are teaching. Planning requires good preparation. It means therefore, you should have your goals and objectives set for your lessons. It means if you plan properly, you will be prepared to face anything that happens in the classroom.

The in-service training program is poised to enhance teachers’ capabilities and enrich students’ learning experiences, thereby laying a solid foundation for the advancement of society.

