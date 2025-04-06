MOBILITY BUS TO ENHANCE ACCESS TO GOVERNMENT’S PROGRAMMES

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, April 04, 2025 (SKNIS): Individuals with disabilities, seniors, and others facing mobility challenges who participate in programmes by the Department of Youth Empowerment, Ageing and Disabilities will experience enhanced accessibility following the acquisition of a new mobility coaster.

The key to the bus was presented to the Honourable Isalean Phillip, Minister of State responsible for Ageing and Disabilities, during a brief handing-over ceremony on Thursday, April 04, 2025, at TDC Automotive Division, C. A. Paul Southwell Industrial Site. It features several safety and accessibility functions, including an automatic passenger door, a pop-out electric step, four wheelchairs, a wheelchair lift, 10 seats, a public address system, and internal handrails.



Minister of State Phillip welcomed the addition of this new service, noting that it will support and expand the scope of work of the government as it seeks to deepen engagement with those with mobility challenges.



“It is not really our intention as a government department and ministry to compete with private sector services, but alternatively, we seek to improve government capacity to transport our staff with limited mobility, as well as our internal stakeholders, to be able to attend and participate in government-organised activities,” Honourable Phillip stated, adding that it “will ensure that no one is left behind.”

Funding for the coaster bus was provided by the Republic of China (Taiwan). It was donated as a direct response to a request made by Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, during a visit to Taiwan in May 2024. TDC Automotive Division sourced the vehicle to the specifications provided by the ministry.



Taiwan’s Resident Ambassador, His Excellency Michael Lin, said that his country was pleased to once again partner with Saint Kitts and Nevis.



“This event exemplifies the close bilateral relations between our two countries and also represents the enduring friendship between the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan,” he stated.

Deputy Prime Minister Hanley shared similar sentiments, noting that today’s partnership and other collaborations over the years are testament to what can be achieved through international cooperation.



“It reflects our shared values of equity, respect and compassion and serves as a shining example of what nations can achieve when they work hand-in-hand,” he stated.



TDC Automotive Division is offering a three-year warranty on the vehicle, as well as two free servicing and discounted servicing up to one year.



