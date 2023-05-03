MIXED LAW ENFORCEMENT CONTINGENT DEPLOYED TO ST. LUCIA

The Ministry of National Security (MNS) has sent twelve law enforcement operatives to St. Lucia (SLU). The contingent is comprised of six soldiers from the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) ranking from Private to Sergeant, and six officers from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) ranking from Constable to Sergeant. The contingent was deployed to join the peace-keeping efforts in SLU following the Regional Security Systems’ (RSS) request for assistance in this regard.



The contingent’s deployment is scheduled to last for three (3) weeks. While on the island, the twelve will be sworn in as Special Constables and function under the command of SLU’s Commissioner of Police to assist with combatting criminal activity. Their extensive duties will include surveillance, foot and mobile patrols, and warrant execution.



The MNS is deeply grateful to all our law enforcement personnel for their dedicated service to our local and regional national security systems and wishes them well in this endeavour.

— 30 —