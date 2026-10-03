MISSING PERSON FOUND DECEASED | VINCENT “SUNNY” DOUGLAS

By: T. Chapman

A 56-year-old man who had been reported missing has been found dead, according to investigators.

Vincent “Sunny” Douglas, was last seen about three weeks ago. His body was found at Lamberts Estate, St. Kitts.

According to police, the Douglas’s remains were found during a search operation conducted today, Saturday October 3rd, 2026. The multi-agency team comprising officers of the RSCNPF, personnel of the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force, and officers of the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services Unit discovered his at approximately 8 AM.

No clear evidence of foul play was observed.

An autopsy has been requested to formally determine the cause of death.

The police appreciate everyone in the public who provided information and helped during the search.

The RSCNPF expresses its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Vincent “Sunny” Douglas, and appreciates everyone in the public who provided information and helped during the search. • Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force

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