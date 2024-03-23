Missing Person ADA WARD BLOICE FOUND ALIVE

Ada Ward-Bloice was found alive yesterday (March 22, 2024) between 6PM and 6:30PM in the Bourkes Hills area of Sandy Point.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force informed the media on March 23.

On March 21, the Police sent out a missing person’s bulletin, stating that Bloice was last seen on March 19 around 12:45 p.m.

According to the Police, the 84-year-old woman was found by a search party comprised of RSCNPF officers, St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services officers, a Ross University K9 unit, family members, and members of the Sandy Point community.

Ada was transported to the Pogson Hospital shortly afterwards for a medical assessment. She is currently reported to be in good health.