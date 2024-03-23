Breaking News

Missing Person ADA WARD BLOICE FOUND ALIVE

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

Ada Ward-Bloice was found alive yesterday (March 22, 2024) between 6PM and 6:30PM in the Bourkes Hills area of Sandy Point.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force informed the media on March 23.

On March 21, the Police sent out a missing person’s bulletin, stating that Bloice was last seen on March 19 around 12:45 p.m.

According to the Police, the 84-year-old woman was found by a search party comprised of RSCNPF officers, St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services officers, a Ross University K9 unit, family members, and members of the Sandy Point community.

Ada was transported to the Pogson Hospital shortly afterwards for a medical assessment. She is currently reported to be in good health.

Share this Article
Previous Article Public health professionals, general public on Nevis benefit from USAF LAMAT team visit
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$9.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy