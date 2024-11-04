Miss Elco Ltd, Mikenxe Powell, crowned 2024 Miss St. Peter’s Queen

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, November 4, 2024 (MMS-SKN) — In an evening heavily pregnant with anticipation, the large and vociferous crowd at the St. Peter’s Basketball Court on Saturday November 2, out for the St. Peter’s Queen Pageant, had to wait until the stroke of midnight to know who would be named the new Queen.

Clockwise from top: Contestants appear on stage for introduction to the crowd; a section of the crowd at the St. Peter’s Basketball Court; at the end of the judged segments, contestants receive participation awards; we have a Queen – Ms Elco Limited, Mikenxe Powell.

With the evening’s chairperson, Ms Christel Joseph, keeping them well entertained with a good sense of humour, along with entertaining musical interludes, the wait did not deter anyone as they sat glued to their seats, or standing for those who did not have seats.

St. Peter’s Festival Committee’s Vice Chairperson and PRO, Ms Jacynthia Teshiera, crowning the 2024 Queen, Mikenxe Powell, as First Runner Up, Taeja Tate, looks on. On the left is the evening’s chairperson, Ms Christel Joseph.

Of the four contestants taking part in this popular Queen Pageant, Contestant Number 2 Mikenxe Powell who was sponsored by Elco Limited emerged the winner after having scored a total of 112.8 points. She also won three of the four judged segments; Best Performing Talent (38.4 points), Best Creative Wear (21 points), and Best Evening Wear (30.2 points).

The four contestants were, Constant Number 1 Taeja Tate sponsored by Radiology Diagnostic Centre; Contestant Number 2 Mikenxe Powell, sponsored by Elco Limited; Contestant Number 3, Anecia Sutton sponsored by Senses by Sakoda; and Contestant Number 4 Keyah James, sponsored by Mr Atiba Harris and Family.

Taking the First Runner Up position was Contestant Number 1 Taeja Tate, who was sponsored by Radiology Diagnostic Centre, with a total of 109.4 points. She also won the Best Ambassadorial Speech segment after amassing a total of 28.2 points.

Shortly past midnight (on Sunday Morning, November 3), members of the crowd rushed with their phones cameras to capture the moment as members of the St. Peter’s Festival Committee sashed and crowned the 2024 Miss St. Peter’s Queen, Mikenxe Powell.

The Queen was also awarded a cash prize of $2,500 and other gifts, while the First Runner Up was awarded a cash prize of $1,500 and other gifts.

Miss Radiology Diagnostic Centre, Taeja Tate, took three of the four non-judged segments, Miss Social Media Award, Miss Photogenic Award, and Chairperson Award; while Contestant Number 4, Keyah James, sponsored by Mr Atiba Harris and Family, took the Miss Amity Award.

“The support given to the Queen Pageant this year was overwhelming,” said St. Peter’s Festival Committee’s Vice Chairperson and PRO, Ms Jacynthia Teshiera. “The St. Peter’s Festival Committee worked hard to ensure that the crowds were well entertained as there was food and drinks. The crowds did not disappoint us, as they offered great words of support to the contestants who themselves did not disappoint as they appeared on stage.”

