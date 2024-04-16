Ministry of Sustainable Development establishes committee to review Building Codes

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, 15 April 2024 – Building Codes will now be reviewed more regularly as a new committee, under the guidance of the Ministry of Sustainable Development, has been established.

Building Codes are categorized as the minimum standards required for the construction of

buildings that include structural design, fire safety, electrical systems, plumbing and ventilation.

In essence, they are regulations that safeguard public health, safety, and wellbeing.

The newly installed committee will ensure that the provisions of the Building Code are revised

regularly, at least 3 – 5 years, in the interest of promoting sound, efficient and safe construction

development practices in St. Kitts and Nevis. This has become increasingly critical in the face of

external stressors such as climate change, which has become one of the main reasons why the

building codes must be updated.

Austin Farier, Director of the Department of Physical Planning, spoke to the importance of the

review. He said, “The review of the Building Codes is another significant step towards achieving a

Sustainable Island State. It ensures that the Building Codes are aligned with Vision 2040: The

Proposed National Physical Development Plan Update 2025-2040 and is poised to set the standard

for the sustainable development of the island moving forward.”

The principal functions of the committee include receiving, discussing, and reviewing comments,

submissions and recommendations on the provisions, enforcement, and application of the Building Code from concerned groups and individuals, and make recommendations to the Minister responsible for Development regarding the application and updating of the Building Code.

This was underscored by Minister of Sustainable Development et al, Hon Dr Joyelle Clarke during

an on-air interview on ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation’s The Edge aired on 9 April 2024, where she said the Development Control and Planning Board is planning on reviewing its own legislation

and ensuring that the building codes are in line with critical factors like climate resilient building

codes and engineering.

Key institutions involved in the development process include The Development Control and

Planning Board, Department of Physical Planning, Environmental Health, Water and Fire

Departments, SKN Bureau of Standards, Engineers Associations of SKN, SKN Institute of Architects, Building Contractors Association, and the Association of Disabled Persons.

The revision of the Building Codes is being supported by the Global Environment Facility (GEF)

Project dubbed Improving Environmental Management through Sustainable Land

Management in St. Kitts and Nevis which is implemented by the UN Environment Program

(UNEP) and executed nationally by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in coordination with the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

