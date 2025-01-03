Ministry of Health Urges Vigilance on the Roads Following Ambulance Collision

Basseterre, St. Kitts – January 3, 2025 – The Ministry of Health expresses deep concern over the lack of respect and caution shown by some motorists towards Emergency Medical Services (EMS) vehicles, especially during emergency operations. This disregard has once again led to a serious road collision involving an EMS ambulance on the evening of January 2, 2025. The incident occurred at approximately 11:15 PM in the Palmetto Point area while the ambulance was transporting a patient to the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital.

The collision, involving oncoming traffic, resulted in five individuals being transported to JNF for medical treatment. Two of these individuals have since been discharged, while the others remain under the care of the hospital’s medical team. The Ministry of Health wishes a full and speedy recovery to all those affected.

This unfortunate incident underscores the critical importance of heightened vigilance and adherence to traffic regulations by all road users. Emergency vehicles, such as ambulances, operate under unique circumstances, often requiring swift and uninterrupted transit to provide lifesaving services.

The Ministry of Health reminds the motoring public of the following protocols when an ambulance is in proximity:

Stay Alert: Pay close attention to the road and listen for sirens or observe flashing lights. Yield the Right of Way: Safely pull over to the side of the road and stop to allow the ambulance to pass. Do Not Tailgate: Avoid following closely behind an ambulance or attempting to overtake it. Obey Traffic Signals: Even if an ambulance is crossing an intersection against a traffic signal, ensure you yield as required.

By adhering to these guidelines, we can collectively ensure the safe passage of emergency vehicles and prevent future incidents.

The Ministry of Health emphasizes its commitment to the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors. We urge the public to exercise extra caution while operating motor vehicles, especially during hours of reduced visibility or increased traffic activity. Let us work together to prioritize safety and support our first responders as they perform their vital duties.

