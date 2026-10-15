Ministry of Health Statement on a Death at the Accident & Emergency Department, Joseph N. France General Hospital

The Ministry of Health is deeply saddened by the death of a patient in the Accident & Emergency Department of the Joseph N. France General Hospital on October 12, 2026.

On behalf of the Ministry, we extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends, and to all who are affected.

The Ministry is aware of an audio recording circulating regarding this death. We have received a preliminary report from hospital authorities, and a thorough investigation is underway to establish the facts. A post-mortem examination will be conducted under the authority of the Coroner to determine the cause of death.

Representatives of the Ministry and the hospital administration have met with the family and provided an update. We ask the public to respect the family’s privacy at this very difficult time.

Patient safety, transparency, and accountability are our priorities.

Media inquiries: Office of the Permanent Secretary at (869) 467-1298.

– ENDS –

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