Ministry of Health Implements Measures to Contain Chickenpox Outbreak on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (October 27, 2026)- The Ministry of Health on Nevis has implemented measures to contain an outbreak of chickenpox on the island following the confirmation of 11 cases.

Management of the Alexandra Hospital issued a notice on Monday, October 26, announcing the immediate temporary suspension of visits to the institution and the Flamboyant Nursing Home until Sunday, November 1, in the first instance.

“This precautionary measure follows the identification of chickenpox cases at the hospital and is intended to help prevent further spread of the infection. The suspension will be reviewed based on advice from the hospital’s Infection, Prevention and Control Team. The public will be advised of any extension or the resumption of normal visitation.

“Members of the public who are experiencing symptoms of chickenpox or suspect that they may have chickenpox are asked to call ahead before visiting any healthcare facility, including the hospital,” the notice stated.

During his monthly press conference on Tuesday, October 27, Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, provided an update on the situation, noting that although the number of confirmed cases remains relatively low, the Ministry has responded swiftly to limit further transmission.

“We’ve had 11 confirmed cases. The first case was detected on October 24. There are no suspected cases under investigation. Should the public be concerned about an outbreak, yes. It is considered an outbreak and not a cluster as we already have 10 cases and that is the threshold that is set by PAHO. We have 11 cases so we definitely have an outbreak.

“No cases have been reported in schools or daycare centres,” he said.

Chickenpox is a highly contagious viral infection that spreads through direct contact with an infected person, inhalation of airborne particles released when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or contact with fluids from an infected person’s eyes, nose, mouth or blisters. Symptoms typically begin with a low-grade fever, tiredness, headache and loss of appetite, sometimes accompanied by stomach pain. An itchy rash then develops, with small, fluid-filled blisters that eventually break and form scabs. Although children are particularly susceptible, adults can also contract the infection.

The Premier noted that the chickenpox vaccine is not available at public health facilities because it is not included in the Federation’s national immunization schedule. However, the vaccine may be available through some private healthcare providers.

Outlining the measures being taken to contain the outbreak, Premier Brantley said a public surveillance team had been activated to identify new cases and conduct contact tracing. Public announcements have also been issued to raise awareness and inform residents about the situation.

He acknowledged the possibility of further transmission within households and indicated that health officials expect the number of cases to rise.

The Premier urged residents to remain vigilant, familiarise themselves with the symptoms and avoid going to work, school or social gatherings if they become ill. Persons experiencing symptoms are also advised not to visit physicians’ offices in person, as doing so could expose healthcare staff and other patients to the virus. Instead, they should contact their healthcare providers by telephone or video call and remain at home while unwell.

“Early identification and home isolation can significantly reduce spread,” he advised.

The Ministry of Health continues to monitor the situation and is urging the public to follow the guidance of healthcare providers to help prevent further transmission of the infection.

END

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