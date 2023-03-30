Ministry of Health Commissions New Hemodialysis Therapy Machines

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, March 30, 2023 [Ministry of Health] – The Joseph N France General Hospital has received and commissioned two Far-Infrared Therapy machines, generously donated by the Taipei Veterans General Hospital and the WS Far IR Medical Technology Co., LTD in Taiwan.

The machines were received by His Excellency Donya L. Francis, the country’s resident Ambassador to Taiwan, on behalf of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis at a brief ceremony held in Taiwan in December of 2022. Both machines arrived in the Federation earlier this year and are now ready to be deployed.

Ambassador Francis said about the donation, “As we continue to improve our healthcare system, so too the health of our people and the quality of services we provide. I am extremely grateful for this timely and valuable donation of these machines.”

Far-Infrared therapy is a type of heat therapy that uses far-infrared rays to relieve pain and improve circulation. It is effective in treating various conditions, including arthritis, back pain, and muscle spasms.

The Ministry of Health, especially the staff and management of the Joseph N France General Hospital, are thrilled to receive these two machines, enabling them to provide this cutting-edge therapy to their patients. The hospital is committed to providing the best possible care to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, which will help them achieve that goal.

The Ministry of Health would like to sincerely thank the Taipei Veterans General Hospital and the WS Far IR Medical Technology Co., LTD for their generous donation. Their support will significantly impact the health and well-being of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.