Ministry of Health Announces Mr. Curtis Martin as Acting Permanent Secretary

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, April 30, 2024 [Ministry of Health] — The Ministry of Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Curtis Martin as the Acting Permanent Secretary. This decision comes after careful consideration by the Ministry’s leadership and was announced by the Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Dr. Terrance Drew earlier today at an extraordinary meeting of the ministry’s leadership team. Mr. Martin’s appointment as acting permanent secretary will ensure the continuous and effective operation of the Ministry’s initiatives and responsibilities.

Mr. Martin, who most recently has been serving as an advisor in the Prime Minister’s Office, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of excellence in administrative leadership. His previous roles within both the public and private sectors have prepared him well for this pivotal position. Mr. Martin’s expertise in policy development, human resource management, and strategic planning will be invaluable as the Ministry continues to navigate the challenges of public health and strives to improve healthcare outcomes for all citizens.

“I am honored to step into the role of Acting Permanent Secretary, and I am committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to enhance our healthcare system,” said Mr. Martin. “Together, we will focus on innovative solutions and strategic partnerships to achieve our vision of a healthier future for St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Mr. Martin will oversee the implementation of critical health programs and the Ministry’s ongoing response to public health issues. His leadership will be crucial in continuing the Ministry’s work in promoting wellness and ensuring accessible, high-quality healthcare services.

The Prime Minister, and Minister of Health, Dr. Terrance Drew, told the meeting that he is confident that Mr. Martin’s leadership will bring strong guidance and stability to the Ministry during this transition period.

We look forward to his contributions and are excited about the future of health services under his stewardship.

For further information, please contact:

Gavin Belle

Communications & P R Officer

Ministry of Health

-END-