Ministry of Health Advises Public to Take Precautions as Saharan Dust Affects the Federation

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis — September 10, 2026: The Ministry of Health is advising

residents, particularly persons with asthma and other respiratory conditions, to take precautions as a significant plume of Saharan dust moves across the Federation.

The Meteorological Office advises that air quality is currently moderate but is expected to deteriorate as the dust plume intensifies through Friday evening. Reduced visibility is also anticipated. Air quality is expected to gradually improve from Sunday as the plume moves out of the area.

Elevated levels of airborne dust and particulate matter can aggravate respiratory conditions, including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and may also affect persons with allergies. Symptoms may include coughing, sneezing, a runny nose, irritated eyes, wheezing, chest tightness and difficulty breathing.

The Ministry recommends that persons, particularly those with respiratory conditions:



• Limit prolonged outdoor exposure while dust levels are elevated.



• Wear a protective mask when outdoors to reduce the inhalation of airborne particles.



• Keep prescribed respiratory medications readily available and use them as directed.



• Monitor symptoms and seek medical attention promptly if breathing difficulties or other severe symptoms develop.



• Reduce indoor exposure by keeping windows and doors closed where practical,

particularly during periods of heavier dust.

The public is encouraged to remain alert to official updates and take appropriate precautions as conditions evolve.

The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Meteorological Office, will continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates as necessary.



Office of the Chief Medical Officer

Ministry of Health

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