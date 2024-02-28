MINISTRY OF EDUCATION ADDS REPLACEMENT BUSES TO FLEET

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Monday, February 26, 2024:​ On Friday February 23, two new school buses added to the fleet of buses as replacement vehicles for older buses used to transport students to school. The commission of these transportations occurred at M.O.E Education Services Department on the grounds of theStanford Building.

The buses: a 77-seater replaced the yellow school bus, that transported students to the Charles E. Mills Secondary Schooland a 30-seater replaced the bus that serviced the schools in theBasseterre zone.

The Ministry of Education’s school bus fleet remains at 7.

