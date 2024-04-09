Ministry of Agriculture on Nevis donates fruit plants in support of Anguilla’s Plant A Tree Day initiative

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 09, 2024)- In a gesture of intra-regional cooperation the Ministry and Department of Agriculture on Nevis have donated 28 plants to Anguilla for its “Plant a Tree Day” initiative on April 20, 2024.

Deputy Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn, Minister of Agriculture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) was at the Vance W. Amory International Airport (VAIA) on Monday, April 08, when the shipment of plants left for Anguilla.

The Deputy Premier said the Department was delighted to make this contribution toward such an important and impactful initiative on a neighbouring island.

“Someone from the Ministry of Agriculture in Anguilla reached out to us here on Nevis and they were interested in us donating some plants for their initiative “Plant A Tree Day”. We were of course delighted to assist and to continue the excellent cooperation that we have with Anguilla.

“We sent five breadfruit, five avocado, five soursop, three cashew and ten mango plants. We see this as a significant move in that we in the Ministry and Department of Agriculture are able to assist our neighbour Anguilla and continue that cooperation between the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and our friends and neighbours in the sub-region,” he said.

He noted that the donation of plants included Nevis Polly and three other varieties of mango.

The “Plant a Tree Day” initiative forms part of the Anguilla Enhancement Project’s activities for Earth Day 2024 on April 22 where individuals, households and community groups are being encouraged to plant indigenous, low maintenance plants.

