MINISTER PHILLIP LEADS DELEGATION ON KNOWLEDGE EXCHANGE TOUR TO TAIWAN



Basseterre, Saint Kitts, May 01, 2025 (SKNIS): Minister of State, the Honourable Senator Isalean Philip, is leading a delegation from Saint Kitts and Nevis on an exchange tour to the Republic of China (Taiwan). The tour started on April 26 and runs up to May 03, 2025.



The delegation includes Honourable Senator, Jahnel Nisbett, Minister with responsibility for Health and Social Transformation in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), Gender Field Officer, Department of Gender Affairs, Saint Kitts, and Tchaikovsky York, Youth Officer, Department of Youth Empowerment, Saint Kitts. NIA officials Katherine Forbes, Research and Data Analyst, Department of Gender Affairs and Joyce Moven, Coordinator of the Yes to Success Programme in the Department of Social Services, are also part of the delegation.



The packed agenda allows the visiting delegates to see and learn about exciting programmes and best practices that can be adapted to innovate and improve the delivery of human, health and social services in the twin-island Federation. The exchange focuses on strategies that include promoting volunteerism, supporting dignified ageing, empowering persons with disabilities, strengthening juvenile rehabilitation, and advancing gender equity.



As such, the delegation visited the Geriatric and Gerontology Division of the Taipei Veteran General Hospital and toured the Seniors Day Care facility that offers daily care programming to the elderly, particularly those with dementia. In a separate engagement, the delegation met with the Deputy Minister of Health and Social Welfare and department heads to discuss long-term healthcare initiatives that support an ageing population. Maternity and paternity leave, and other social policies that encourage family development and boost birth rates in Taipei were also covered.



The Saint Kitts and Nevis officials were introduced to the Deputy Minister and department heads of the Ministry of Labour, who shared existing strategies and programmes that train persons with disabilities and provide job attachments in various sectors. The delegation also explored technical and vocational skills training programmes for youth remanded at Dun Pin High School, a 24/7 correctional education facility for juveniles.



The delegation met with representatives from The Garden of Hope Foundation Service Centre. The non-governmental organisation provides social housing for survivors of domestic violence and their children, counselling, childcare services, and employment support to help women regain independence.



Further, officials at the International Cooperation and Development Fund (Taiwan ICDF) were paid a courtesy call where they were given updates on ongoing ICDF-funded projects in both Saint Kitts and Nevis. These include the WEEFI Programme administered by the Department of Gender Affairs, Saint Kitts, and the Mental Health Programme administered by the Department of Health, Nevis.

