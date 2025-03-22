MINISTER PHILLIP CHAMPIONS EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH DOWN SYNDROME

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, March 21, 2025 (SKNIS): Members of the National Assembly of Saint Kitts and Nevis publicly displayed their full support for and solidarity with persons impacted by Down Syndrome as the global community observes World Down Syndrome Day on March 21, 2025.

The Parliamentarians assembled outside of Government Headquarters to warmly greet and embrace the participants of a street parade that raised awareness of Down Syndrome and celebrated the lives, achievements, and contributions of impacted persons.



Several minutes later during the Sitting of the National Assembly, Minister of State of Youth Empowerment, Ageing, and Disabilities, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, emphasised the government’s pledge to continue breaking down barriers “to ensure that every person, regardless of their abilities, can fully participate in the various aspects of nation building.”



“… We are committed to strengthening policies and programmes that increase awareness, promote accessibility, education, and employment opportunities for individuals with Down Syndrome.” Honourable Phillip stated. “As a society, I want to encourage all of us to increase our understanding of persons living with Down Syndrome and commit to building a more inclusive future for all.”





She listed six practical ways to promote inclusiveness that the public can practice. These include promoting understanding and awareness of disabilities; encouraging social participation through various activities; adapting communication and speech; celebrating persons’ strengths and achievements; fostering independence for persons with disabilities, and advocating for inclusive education where classrooms are modified to promote learning for persons with disabilities alongside their peers.



“By creating more inclusive spaces and practices, society can help people with Down Syndrome lead fuller, more integrated lives. May we learn and grow to see the people, before the disability,” said Minister of State Phillip.







-30-

Related